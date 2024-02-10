Timothee Chalamet reacts to acting advice by Austin Butler

Timothee Chalamet, who is currently dating Kylie Jenner, makes big confessions about his co-star Austin Butler

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet seemingly does not shy away from taking lessons from his peers.

As fans will know, the Wonka actor stars alongside Austin Butler in the upcoming sci-fi movie, Dune: Part Two.

Joking about his co-star, Timothee told Fox News, “I've been picking his (Butler) brain nonstop.”

He even went on to quip, “It's rare, I mean, I got so lucky.”

The Little Women alum then shared that Austin’s acting advice helped him by playing Bob Dylan in the flick, A Complete Unknown.

Touching on Austin’s performance in Elvis, the 28-year-old acting sensation remarked, “Austin just delivered this incredible performance, and then I got to work with him right after and pick his brain nonstop.”

He also mentioned, “I mean, he has the chemistry tools in front of him, and can I tinker with them?”

As he proceeded with the chat, he also lifted the lid from some interesting scenes of the highly anticipated movie, Dune: Part Two.

He declared, “Austin had more fight scenes than me,” explaining, “Together, it was many rehearsals, learning to fight separately at first.”

In conclusion, he observed, “Getting to Hungary and, the first day we met, immediately rehearsing that fight sequence and rumbling and tumbling together, and Zendaya catching it all on film sort of gleefully, and then on the day, just giving it 100%.”