Saturday, February 10, 2024
Ozzy Osbourne accuses Kanye West of using Black Sabbath song without permission

Ozzy Osbourne slammed Kanye West for using an unauthorized version of his Black Sabbath's War Pigs in his new album Vultures.

The 75-year-old singer made an infuriating statement on X after the rapper hosted a listening party at United Centre, Chicago on Thursday.

Claiming that he has “nothing to do” with Kanye, Ozzy penned: “@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY.”

“HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!” he continued.

Ozzy’s fury comes after the 46-year-old singer brewed trouble again after he rapped, “And I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite / And I’m still the king.”

As soon as Kanye said “king,” his livestream turned black and silent.

Just days before the virtual gig, the Grammy winner shared that he was having trouble booking concert arenas, and apparently suggested it was because of his “anti-Semitic rants.”

However, the broadcast eventually continued with fans getting a look of cameos from Kanye’s partner Ty Dolla $ign and his 10-year-old daughter North West.

