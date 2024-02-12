 
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Fans react to Justin Bieber joining the stage at Super Bowl

Justin Bieber has been trending on social media lately regarding his comeback to music and his latest arrival in Las Vegas has sparked another rumor

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, February 12, 2024

Fans react to Justin Bieber joining the stage at Super Bowl
The tnternet is set ablaze as rumors have started to spread about Justin Bieber possibly returning to the stage with Usher.

Fans are buzzing with excitement as Justin Bieber was seen hitting Las Vegas with the Kardashians and Jenners, according to TMZ.

The speculation first began when the outlet reported that Usher has been in ‘direct’ contact with the Never Say Never singer to discuss him performing at the Super Bowl together.

And while there is no confirmation if Bieber, 29, agreed to the invitation, social media is buzzing with excitement and hoping for a surprise appearance by the pop sensation.

A fan shared his favorite past moment of the two stars singing OMG and wrote, “manifesting Justin Bieber and usher recreating this at #SuperBowl”.

“EVERYONE STAY CALM! EVERYONE STAY CALM! I REPEAT! EVERYONE STAY CALM!! JAJSJSKDKDKDKDKEODODOFOFF”, an X used expressed her excitement with the news update of Justin in Las Vegas.

Another wrote, “me already seated in front of my tv waiting to see if justin bieber is performing or not” (sic), with a gif of a person dancing enthusiastically.

An X user chimed in, “lo único que espero en el super bowl, es a justin bieber” (Translation: The only thing I hope for in the Super Bowl is Justin Bieber).

While the rest of Twitter is eagerly anticipating a surprise Justin Bieber performance, they joined in the trend and added, “yes i'm excited for the superbowl, i can't wait to see if justin bieber comes out during half time!!!” (sic).

Whether Bieber will join the stage with Usher or not is yet to be seen but fans are counting down to witness one of the most iconic halftime show performances.

