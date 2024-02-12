Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit

 
Monday, February 12, 2024
Melanie Walker

Despite Usher receiving raving reviews for the Super Bowl, political pundit Meghan Kelly was left unimpressed.

Taking to Twitter, the blonde commentator shared scathing views about the halftime show, writing, "Not into Usher or this halftime show - however, I do appreciate that my kids haven't had anyone's vag exposed to them on screen as they innocently wait for the football to start. (Hi J-Lo, Shakira.)," pointing to the performance of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020.

Netizens, however, did not welcome the American journalist harsh views. 

"Megyn Kelly can't handle J-Lo and Shakira?!?" one user wrote.

Another added, "This is probably the best halftime show in many years. Usher is -------- rocking it. To be fair, Usher is in my top 5. And I am 60!"

A third commented, "I'm glad my kids aren't exposed to you."

Meanwhile, Usher sends fans into a frenzy with his awe-struck performance on the big night and brings out a series of top musicians, including H.E.R., Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Alicia Keys.

