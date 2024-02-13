Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl

Usher's Super Bowl 2024 gig was surrounded by rumors of Justin Bieber's appearance

Ahead of Usher’s headline gig at the Super Bowl, rumors spread that his longtime pal Justin Bieber would join him. However, fans were left disappointed when Justin didn’t show up during the performance.

Insiders claim that Usher tried his best to convince the Beauty and a Beat hitmaker, but he just “wasn’t feeling it.” The Yeah crooner was reportedly trying to create a performance to commemorate their long friendship.



“There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it — he just wasn’t feeling it,” the insider told Page Sex.

Justin, 29, did attend the Super Bowl with his wife Hailey, 27. The couple could be seen enjoying the game from Michael Rubin’s $2.5 million suite at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Usher had a big hand in bringing the Baby crooner to fame after he was discovered by Scooter Braun. The duo went on to collab on Somebody to Love in 2010.

Usher’s performance saw guest stars Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Will.i.am Alicia Keys, and H.E.R. rock the stage instead.