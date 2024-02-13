 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl

Usher's Super Bowl 2024 gig was surrounded by rumors of Justin Bieber's appearance

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Ushers Super Bowl 2024 gig was surrounded by rumors of Justin Biebers appearance
Usher's Super Bowl 2024 gig was surrounded by rumors of Justin Bieber's appearance

Ahead of Usher’s headline gig at the Super Bowl, rumors spread that his longtime pal Justin Bieber would join him. However, fans were left disappointed when Justin didn’t show up during the performance.

Insiders claim that Usher tried his best to convince the Beauty and a Beat hitmaker, but he just “wasn’t feeling it.” The Yeah crooner was reportedly trying to create a performance to commemorate their long friendship.

“There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it — he just wasn’t feeling it,” the insider told Page Sex.

Justin, 29, did attend the Super Bowl with his wife Hailey, 27. The couple could be seen enjoying the game from Michael Rubin’s $2.5 million suite at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Usher had a big hand in bringing the Baby crooner to fame after he was discovered by Scooter Braun. The duo went on to collab on Somebody to Love in 2010.

Usher’s performance saw guest stars Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Will.i.am Alicia Keys, and H.E.R. rock the stage instead. 

Early reactions rip apart female superhero film 'Madame Web'
Early reactions rip apart female superhero film 'Madame Web'
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton? video
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit video
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit