Travis Kelce makes BIG commitment to Taylor Swift post Super Bowl

Travis Kelce was heard making big promises to girlfriend Taylor Swift after Super Bowl win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be having the time of their lives with the recent Super Bowl win, which was the third for Travis in just five years.

The couple were elated after the big win and could be seen embracing and whispering to each other. Lip reading expert Jeremy Freeman has decoded the duo’s loved up talk.

Freeman believes the Karma hitmaker and Travis were discussing if Taylor’s fans like him, with Travis saying either, "Now" or "How" ... "do your fans love me?"

Taylor then says: "I'm not going to answer that. Don’t worry cos I got you, okay, because it’ll get confused. The world’s bowls gone to America." (??)



Travis goes on to tell the singer: "One thing I can’t live without is you."

Taylor reassures him saying "It’s okay" and then leans in to kiss the three-time Super Bowl winning champion.

"I love you, y’all wanna have drinks," asks Travis, to which Taylor replies, "I'd love it".

He then lovingly adds, "You’re one thing I can't live without. We will have to wait and see until later, and then we can have our special time together."

“Sure,” confirms Taylor.

The pair’s warm celebration at the field was followed by an afterparty, where they were filmed dancing to a club remix of her hit Love Story.