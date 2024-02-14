Jaafar Jackson will be playing the role of his late uncle Michael Jackson in an upcoming biopic

Jaafar Jackson's first look as 'Michael' shocks the Internet

Jaafar Jackson’s jaw-dropping resemblance to his uncle Michael Jackson has taken the Internet by storm.

The 27-year-old actor’s first look from the upcoming biopic Michael has gone viral as he rocks the late singer’s iconic 1990s ponytail while wearing a white button-up over and black pants.

"You can’t tell me that’s not michael himself omg," wrote one X user.

Another fan wrote: "He looks more like Michael Jackson than Michael Jackson."

"He looks JUST LIKE his uncle," penned a shocked netizen.

After the picture went viral, producer Graham King told PEOPLE that Jaafar "embodies" Michael in a way no other actor could.

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael,” he added.

Director Antoine Fuqua also stated: “He [Jaafar] goes beyond physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it."

Lionsgate announced the Thriller hitmaker’s biopic in January 2023.

Besides Jaafar, the movie involves a star-studded cast which includes Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller.

Michael will hit the theaters in April 18, 2025.