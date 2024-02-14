 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jaafar Jackson's first look as 'Michael' shocks the Internet

Jaafar Jackson will be playing the role of his late uncle Michael Jackson in an upcoming biopic

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Jaafar Jacksons first look as Michael shocks the Internet
Jaafar Jackson's first look as 'Michael' shocks the Internet

Jaafar Jackson’s jaw-dropping resemblance to his uncle Michael Jackson has taken the Internet by storm.

The 27-year-old actor’s first look from the upcoming biopic Michael has gone viral as he rocks the late singer’s iconic 1990s ponytail while wearing a white button-up over and black pants.

"You can’t tell me that’s not michael himself omg," wrote one X user.

Another fan wrote: "He looks more like Michael Jackson than Michael Jackson."

"He looks JUST LIKE his uncle," penned a shocked netizen.

After the picture went viral, producer Graham King told PEOPLE that Jaafar "embodies" Michael in a way no other actor could.

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael,” he added.

Director Antoine Fuqua also stated: “He [Jaafar] goes beyond physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it."

Lionsgate announced the Thriller hitmaker’s biopic in January 2023.

Besides Jaafar, the movie involves a star-studded cast which includes Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller.

Michael will hit the theaters in April 18, 2025.

