Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara finalised their divorce last week after seven years of marriage

Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce

After Sofia Vergara settled her divorce with Joe Manganiello, the latter elevated his relationship status with Caitlin O'Connor.

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old actor has moved in with his new girlfriend after three months of dating.

Joe, who was married to Sofia for seven years, is reportedly “very much in love” as he “relishes” living under the same roof with Caitlin, as per the outlet.

The development comes after the estranged couple settled their divorce recently, following their breakup announcement in July 2023.

In a statement to PEOPLE, they said: “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A month ago, the Griselda star also revealed the reason behind her divorce in an interview with Spanish publication El País.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she disclosed.