Legendary director Steven Spielberg garnered attention recently as he posed alone at the pre-Oscar luncheon.

The nominee's luncheon for the prestigious Academy Awards was held at the Beverly Hilton in LA. However, amidst the star-studded event with luxurious ambiance, Steven Spielberg stood out as he sat alone at the lavish dinner table.

The elite Hollywood icon donned a dapper brown suit matched with a white shirt and a complimentary black tie. The Schindler’s list director posed for a picture while sipping his drink.

Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event

After the­ photo was taken, some famous guests joined him as Margot Robbie­ came, then Ryan Gosling. Bradley Coope­r was next. Also joining them too were­ Martin Scorsese and Emma Stone.

The dress code for the event was daytime casual, and the A-listers sported exquisite outfits with Ryan Gosling as well, drawing attention in an elegant lilac suit.

Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event

There was also a small Oppenheimer reunion as Cillian Murphy appeared posing with his co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event

It was a night to commemorate the achievements of A-lister as well as first-time hopefuls and now the audience is buzzing with excitement as the countdown to the biggest night begins. The Oscars will air live on 10th March for those unversed.

