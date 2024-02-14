Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event 

Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Legendary director Steven Spielberg garnered attention recently as he posed alone at the pre-Oscar luncheon.
The nominee's luncheon for the prestigious Academy Awards was held at the Beverly Hilton in LA. However, amidst the star-studded event with luxurious ambiance, Steven Spielberg stood out as he sat alone at the lavish dinner table.
The elite Hollywood icon donned a dapper brown suit matched with a white shirt and a complimentary black tie. The Schindler’s list director posed for a picture while sipping his drink.
After the photo was taken, some famous guests joined him as Margot Robbie came, then Ryan Gosling. Bradley Cooper was next. Also joining them too were Martin Scorsese and Emma Stone.
The dress code for the event was daytime casual, and the A-listers sported exquisite outfits with Ryan Gosling as well, drawing attention in an elegant lilac suit.
There was also a small Oppenheimer reunion as Cillian Murphy appeared posing with his co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.
It was a night to commemorate the achievements of A-lister as well as first-time hopefuls and now the audience is buzzing with excitement as the countdown to the biggest night begins. The Oscars will air live on 10th March for those unversed.