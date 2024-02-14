Meghan Markle breaks her silence for the very first time since her rebranding with a new podcast and website announcement

Meghan Markle speaks out for first time since new website, podcast launch

Meghan Markle has just shed some light into her very first time since announcing the release of her newly minted website and podcast.



The Duchess weighed in on this in one of her most recent statements since the announcement of her second podcast.

For those unversed the podcast is in association with, a Canadian digital agency.

As part of Meghan’s statement regarding the podcast, she said, “There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience.”

“They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities.”

All in all “They’re a very special company,” she also added.

“Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan,” she also admitted before signing off.

For those unversed, this is the first time the Duchess broke her silence since announcing the release of her newly minted website, Sussex.com.