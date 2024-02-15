Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'every right' to 'coat of arms' on Sussex name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not violated royal policy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly violated their pact with Queen Elizabeth II over the Sussex brand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have rebranded their website as Sussex.com, have breached their settlement to never associate with the brand at the time of their exit from the UK.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has henceforth touched upon the loops holes that could allow the expert to do that.

He said: "They have every right to use the coat of arms, but this involves using loopholes to effectively bring back SussexRoyal and exploit their royal status. They have caused the family tremendous amounts of damage.

“The only way they made money was by using their royal links on their Netflix docuseries and Harry's book Spare. Since Charles was diagnosed with cancer they cannot attack the Royal Family. But if this is the best they can do, who's giving them advice? It's rather boring. It's quite puzzling."

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace feels that the violation has occurred, ‘if not in letter, certainly in spirit'.