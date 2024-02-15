'Madame Web' filmmaker S.J. Clarkson opens up why he opted to change 'Spider-Man' iconic dialogue in the film

'Madame Web' director defends switching one iconic dialogue

In Madame Web, the iconic Spider-Man dialogue "With great power comes great responsibility" was changed to "When you take on the responsibility, great power will come." Now, the director, S.J. Clarkson, explains why.



During an interview with GamesRadar+, the filmmaker said, "We wanted to be honorable of the comics and where she came from."

She continued, "And I think that every hero has a moment where their mentor or someone important to them gives them a line which inspires them on the way, and this felt like a nod to where she was from while also making it hers."

In the meantime, the critics blasted Madame Web in their early reactions, calling the film an "embarrassing mess."

YouTuber Cris Parker commented: "#MadameWeb is an embarrassing mess. Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen."

The Hollywood Handle called Madame Web "a clunky, poorly-written, messy, and sloppy movie packed with some mediocre editing and performances."



