 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Madame Web' director defends switching one iconic dialogue

'Madame Web' filmmaker S.J. Clarkson opens up why he opted to change 'Spider-Man' iconic dialogue in the film

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Madame Web director defends switching one iconic dialogue
'Madame Web' director defends switching one iconic dialogue

In Madame Web, the iconic Spider-Man dialogue "With great power comes great responsibility" was changed to "When you take on the responsibility, great power will come." Now, the director, S.J. Clarkson, explains why.

During an interview with GamesRadar+, the filmmaker said, "We wanted to be honorable of the comics and where she came from."

She continued, "And I think that every hero has a moment where their mentor or someone important to them gives them a line which inspires them on the way, and this felt like a nod to where she was from while also making it hers."

In the meantime, the critics blasted Madame Web in their early reactions, calling the film an "embarrassing mess."

YouTuber Cris Parker commented: "#MadameWeb is an embarrassing mess. Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen."

The Hollywood Handle called Madame Web "a clunky, poorly-written, messy, and sloppy movie packed with some mediocre editing and performances."


Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot