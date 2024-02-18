 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Maya Hawke opens up about an 'unlikely happening' ahead of new album

Maya Hawke previously announced that her third studio album 'Chaos Angel' will be released on 31 May 2024

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Photo: Maya Hawke opens up about an unlikely happening ahead of new album
Maya Hawke is seemingly about to release her best album ever.

On Thursday, the Stranger Things alum announced her third album Chaos Angel as she unveiled her latest single called Missing Out.

Spilling the beans on the song, the actress shared in a recent chat, 'Missing Out' is about that feeling of wishing you could go back in time and do things differently, "noting, "But ultimately, it's about accepting where you are and moving forward."

Now, in her most recent confessional with The Guardian, the 25-year-old star revealed, “Normally [in the time] between when you make a record and when you put out a record, you start to hate it,”

“This is the first time that hasn’t happened to me,” she also added.

Later in the interview, Maya admitted that being the kid of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman gave her the chance to experience a childhood “rooted in poetry, and a constant conversation about what it means to make art”.

She was quick to mention a call that she received from her father a day earlier, where he was “philosophising” about the gray areas of life.

Maya disclosed about the phone talk by saying, “It [was] about responding to when things get positive attention that are not your favourite things you’ve ever done, and your favourite things don’t get that much attention.”

“How do you not follow the bad wolf that leads you towards being likable? How do you stay true to yourself?” she remarked before discussing a new topic. 

