 
menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze

DC’s Man of Steel, Henry Cavill has reportedly joined hands with its competitor Marvel, sparking speculation among fans about the potential role he might undertake

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze
Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze

The Witcher actor, Henry Cavill has been offered a mystery role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the actor allegedly didn’t shy away from accepting the offer.

Henry Cavill who made his debut in the DC universe as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013, was later axed from the franchise in 2022.

The actor also made an exit from The Witcher series under the false promise of returning to the screens as Superman.

However, just as he left his superhero days behind, Marvel presented him with an offer that he couldn’t deny.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), journalist Matt Reeves announced Henry Cavill joining Marvel, he wrote, “From the greatest superhero Superman, to our greatest Marvel villain Doctor Doom…Henry Cavill.”

“Nah this would be the most insane casting announcement probably of all time #TheFantasticFour”, he added.

Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze

However, the announcement was later debunked by a film insider who shared, “He was offered something else and he accepted.”

Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze

The mystery surrounding his role has sent the audience into a frenzy as they begin guessing which character could Cavill be playing.

A user suggested “Hyperion”, a member of the Eternals.

Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze

Others suggested “Galactus”, a former mortal.

Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze

A third fan shared a fanart of Cavill as Cyclopes.

Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze

Nonetheless, a huge number of fans are sure that Cavill will be portraying as Captain Britain, leader of Excalibur.

Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze

While speculations about Cavill’s mysterious role run wild, it can only be settled once Marvel releases any official confirmation of his character.  

Kevin Costner love life hits another 'speedbreaker'
Kevin Costner love life hits another 'speedbreaker'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal overshadowed by better option
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal overshadowed by better option
Royal expert lashes out at Meghan Markle: 'She's not a feminist' video
Royal expert lashes out at Meghan Markle: 'She's not a feminist'
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed the 2024 BAFTAs
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed the 2024 BAFTAs
Prince Harry finally ending rift with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry finally ending rift with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
Prince William arrives at 2024 BAFTA awards solo amid Princess Kate's recovery
Prince William arrives at 2024 BAFTA awards solo amid Princess Kate's recovery
Taylor Swift wants another ex to 'face the music'
Taylor Swift wants another ex to 'face the music'
Prince William takes firm stand against Prince Harry's return to monarchy
Prince William takes firm stand against Prince Harry's return to monarchy
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William's plans to tackle homelessness video
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William's plans to tackle homelessness
Demi Lovato plans to ‘go big' with dream wedding to Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato plans to ‘go big' with dream wedding to Jordan Lutes
Prince William's reaction over Harry's royal return disclosed video
Prince William's reaction over Harry's royal return disclosed
Russell Crowe remembers one painful acting memory: 'I jumped off'
Russell Crowe remembers one painful acting memory: 'I jumped off'