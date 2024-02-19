DC’s Man of Steel, Henry Cavill has reportedly joined hands with its competitor Marvel, sparking speculation among fans about the potential role he might undertake

Henry Cavill signs deal with Marvel, sets Internet ablaze

The Witcher actor, Henry Cavill has been offered a mystery role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the actor allegedly didn’t shy away from accepting the offer.



Henry Cavill who made his debut in the DC universe as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013, was later axed from the franchise in 2022.

The actor also made an exit from The Witcher series under the false promise of returning to the screens as Superman.

However, just as he left his superhero days behind, Marvel presented him with an offer that he couldn’t deny.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), journalist Matt Reeves announced Henry Cavill joining Marvel, he wrote, “From the greatest superhero Superman, to our greatest Marvel villain Doctor Doom…Henry Cavill.”

“Nah this would be the most insane casting announcement probably of all time #TheFantasticFour”, he added.

However, the announcement was later debunked by a film insider who shared, “He was offered something else and he accepted.”

The mystery surrounding his role has sent the audience into a frenzy as they begin guessing which character could Cavill be playing.

A user suggested “Hyperion”, a member of the Eternals.

Others suggested “Galactus”, a former mortal.

A third fan shared a fanart of Cavill as Cyclopes.

Nonetheless, a huge number of fans are sure that Cavill will be portraying as Captain Britain, leader of Excalibur.

While speculations about Cavill’s mysterious role run wild, it can only be settled once Marvel releases any official confirmation of his character.