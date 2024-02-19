 
Monday, February 19, 2024
Melanie Walker

Robert Downey Jr. reacts to BAFTA win for 'Oppenheimer'

Robert Downey Jr. hails Christopher Nolan in a BAFTA speech as he reflects on his career

Melanie Walker

Monday, February 19, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. reacts to BAFTA win for ‘Oppenheimer'

In yet another award for his Oppenheimer performance, Robert Downey Jr. visibly felt like he was at the top of the world. In the acceptance speech, the actor praised the director Christopher Nolan and looked behind his outstanding career.

“When I was 15, I wanted to be Peter O’Toole. When I was 25, I worked for Richard Attenbourgh and Anthony Hopkins,” the Marvel star began.

“When I was 35, I finally understood why Dickie thought Tony would be a better role model for me than Peter.”

He continued, “When I was 42, I did two films for Guy Ritchie and learned how to make big Hollywood movies with a civil British flare. I then played a guy named Tony in the MCU for about 12 years.”

Crediting the British filmmaker, the award-winning actor said, “And then recently, that dude Chris Nolan suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last-ditch effort to perhaps resurrect my dwindling credibility. So I share this with my fellow nominees: this has been an exceptional year.”

In the Academy-nominated film, Robert stepped into the shoes of Lewis Strauss, a U.S. AEC top member and someone who’s hostile to J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Robert previously scooped up the BAFTA for Best Actor in 1992 for Chaplin.

