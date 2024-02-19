Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'

Prince William and Prince Harry put on very different displays during recent outings

Prince William and Prince Harry have put on very different displays recently, with the Prince of Wales looking “worried” at the BAFTAs, while the Duke of Sussex seemed joyful during his trip to Canada.

Prince William, who’s the president of BAFTA, attended the awards ceremony without Princess Kate, who’s still recovering from abdominal surgery last month.

Body language expert Judi James has analyzed the two princes’ body language at recent events and noted the stark difference.

Commenting on William’s BAFTA appearance, she told The Mirror: "This was a royal 'Ken without his Barbie' evening for William who looked painfully alone without Kate beside him at what is usually one of the most dazzling appearances of the year for the couple.”

"There are some signals here that hint at the pressure William has been under with both his wife and his father's recent illnesses. His brow looks furrowed and there seem to be dark smudges under his tired-looking eyes.

"When he smiles it involves a puckering of the muscles of the lips and his teeth look slightly clenched."

She also pointed out that William’s rubbing his hands together when discussing the Princess of Wales highlighted "inner tension or anxiety."

Comparing William and Harry’s body languages, she noted: "William was of course professional and charming but his body language looked a world away from his brother Harry’s during his Canadian trip. Trying out the sporting equipment in sensational style or being serenaded and flattered by Michael Bublé, Harry often looked elated and playful. Hand in hand with Meghan or on the receiving end of admiring and supportive glances from her he managed to appear upbeat as he focused on promoting the Games."