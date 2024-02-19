 
menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'

Prince William and Prince Harry put on very different displays during recent outings

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Prince William and Prince Harry put on very different displays during recent outings
Prince William and Prince Harry put on very different displays during recent outings

Prince William and Prince Harry have put on very different displays recently, with the Prince of Wales looking “worried” at the BAFTAs, while the Duke of Sussex seemed joyful during his trip to Canada.

Prince William, who’s the president of BAFTA, attended the awards ceremony without Princess Kate, who’s still recovering from abdominal surgery last month.

Body language expert Judi James has analyzed the two princes’ body language at recent events and noted the stark difference.

Commenting on William’s BAFTA appearance, she told The Mirror: "This was a royal 'Ken without his Barbie' evening for William who looked painfully alone without Kate beside him at what is usually one of the most dazzling appearances of the year for the couple.”

"There are some signals here that hint at the pressure William has been under with both his wife and his father's recent illnesses. His brow looks furrowed and there seem to be dark smudges under his tired-looking eyes.

"When he smiles it involves a puckering of the muscles of the lips and his teeth look slightly clenched."

She also pointed out that William’s rubbing his hands together when discussing the Princess of Wales highlighted "inner tension or anxiety."

Comparing William and Harry’s body languages, she noted: "William was of course professional and charming but his body language looked a world away from his brother Harry’s during his Canadian trip. Trying out the sporting equipment in sensational style or being serenaded and flattered by Michael Bublé, Harry often looked elated and playful. Hand in hand with Meghan or on the receiving end of admiring and supportive glances from her he managed to appear upbeat as he focused on promoting the Games."

King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return
King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr. video
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr.
Jodie Foster gets lauded by her professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Jodie Foster gets lauded by her professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island
Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family video
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Royal family urged to end feud with Harry, Meghan for future of monarchy video
Royal family urged to end feud with Harry, Meghan for future of monarchy
Prince Harry eager to travel to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see King Charles again
Prince Harry eager to travel to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see King Charles again
Cillian Murphy expresses gratitude to his ‘Oppenhomies' after winning first BAFTA Award
Cillian Murphy expresses gratitude to his ‘Oppenhomies' after winning first BAFTA Award
Matthew Perry fans left upset after shocking BAFTAs' In Memoriam segment snub
Matthew Perry fans left upset after shocking BAFTAs' In Memoriam segment snub