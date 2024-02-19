 
menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Vultures 1' takes No. 1 spot on Billboard 200

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s 'Vultures 1' has become the No. 1 album despite struggles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s Vultures 1 has become the No. 1 album despite struggles
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s 'Vultures 1' has become the No. 1 album despite struggles

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s Vultures 1 has scored a big win as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

As per Billboard, Vultures 1 received a whopping 148,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, 129,000 of which came from streaming units. The rest of the units came from pure album sales and TEA.

The Yeezy founder has achieved what the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand achieved. He’s only behind Drake and Taylor Swift (13 No. 1 albums), JAY-Z (14) and The Beatles (19).

Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign has scored his first No. 1 album with Vultures 1. His 2020 album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign debuted in the top 10.

Vultures has achieved No. 1 status despite several issues with uncleared samples and the album being removed from streaming platforms.

The album features appearances from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and others.

Both Kanye and Ty celebrated the album's success, with Ye telling Complex, “It’s a beautiful time,” and Ty taking to Instagram to share a video holding up his index finger. 

Ray Davies, Dave Davies break silence on surprising reunion
Ray Davies, Dave Davies break silence on surprising reunion
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son Apollo's pre-birthday bash
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son Apollo's pre-birthday bash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend hefty sum to own the Sussex brand
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend hefty sum to own the Sussex brand
John Travolta spills beans on birthday plans: 'Favourite gift'
John Travolta spills beans on birthday plans: 'Favourite gift'
King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return
King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return
Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'
Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr. video
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr.
Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island
Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family video
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled