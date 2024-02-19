Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Vultures 1' takes No. 1 spot on Billboard 200

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s 'Vultures 1' has become the No. 1 album despite struggles

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s Vultures 1 has scored a big win as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

As per Billboard, Vultures 1 received a whopping 148,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, 129,000 of which came from streaming units. The rest of the units came from pure album sales and TEA.

The Yeezy founder has achieved what the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand achieved. He’s only behind Drake and Taylor Swift (13 No. 1 albums), JAY-Z (14) and The Beatles (19).

Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign has scored his first No. 1 album with Vultures 1. His 2020 album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign debuted in the top 10.

Vultures has achieved No. 1 status despite several issues with uncleared samples and the album being removed from streaming platforms.

The album features appearances from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and others.

Both Kanye and Ty celebrated the album's success, with Ye telling Complex, “It’s a beautiful time,” and Ty taking to Instagram to share a video holding up his index finger.