Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce to join Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia?

The news comes after Travis Kelce dropped a major hint amid Taylor Swift's ongoing tour

Travis Kelce to join Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia?

Travis Kelce might be joining Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour in Australia.

According to Daily Mail, the 34-year-old pop star sent her private jet to Miami amid reports that the tight end plans to attend her concert in Sydney.

On Monday afternoon, she reached Sydney from Melbourne and is reportedly staying at Crown's presidential villa.

Reports of Travis flying in caught more attention when her private jet took off once again on Tuesday for Honolulu while Taylor stayed back.

The news comes after the footballer dropped a major hint in an episode of his New Heights podcast that he will soon "venture to an island real soon" with the best ones being "south" of the US.

Travis also announced that the next week's podcast is a pre-recorded guest episode which he will not be making an appearance in.

The claims made fans believe that he will be joining Taylor in Sydney from February 23 till the first week of March to also travel with her to Singapore.

