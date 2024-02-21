Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'not wrong' in 'declaring independence'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to assert their independence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pointed out for asserting their freedom with their new website.

The couple, who have changed their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's surnames from Mounbatten-Windsor to Sussex, are looking for a 'fresh start.'

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells New magazine: "It's a further declaration of their independence, and there's nothing wrong with that. But it still seems to me that there is an internal conflict going on. They want separation from the Royal Family and yet they want titles for themselves and their children."

Jennie adds that this is a "fresh start" for Meghan and her children as they strive to show themselves a "strong, close-knit family."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

