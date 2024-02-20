Stephen King hits back at Hollywood for shelving classic horror remake

Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Popular writer Stephen King criticizes Warner Bros. studio (WB) for continuing to withhold a remake of his praised book Salem’s Lot, even after its completion.
The writer shared his views on the movie via X and said, “Between you and me, Twitter, I've seen the new SALEM'S LOT and it's quite good.”
The horror maestro admired Gary Dauberman’s work and highlighted that the movie brings back 'Old-school horror filmmaking' concepts as well.
King also took a dig at WB for delaying the film and highlighted that he has no power over the movie’s release as he only “writes the f****** thing”.
For those who don’t know, the upcoming remake of Salem’s Lot stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbaek, Alfre Woodard, and William Sadler.
Based on a 1975 novel by King, it follows the story of a writer returning to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine, to write a story of a haunted house only to discover that an ancient vampire has taken over the town.
The book has been adapted into two miniseries in 1979 and 2004 and a movie remake originally slated for release in April 2023.