Beyonce breaks silence on hiding her chronic health condition

Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Beyonce detailed her struggles with a chronic autoimmune condition.

Recently, the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker appeared for a confessional with Essence in which she opened up about combatting psoriasis since her early childhood.

She weighed in on this while promoting her latest hair care range, and the songstress remarked, “I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair. The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey.”

She also went on to recount, “From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis — these moments have been sacred to me.”

“The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives,” she also said.

“For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom,” the 42-year-old star nostalgically shared.

Later on into the converastion the mother of three also declared, “It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary,” 

For those unversed, psoriasis is a chronic auto-immune disease which causes skin cells to multiply too rapidly and thus contributes to scaly scalp, elbows, or knees.

