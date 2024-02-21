Ben Affleck reportedly embarrassed to be associated with wife Jennifer Lopez film

Ben Affleck feels he made a ‘mistake’ getting involved with Jennifer Lopez film

Ben Affleck feels that he made a huge mistake getting featured in his wife Jennifer Lopez’s new film This Is Me... Now, an insider has claimed.



The Air director and actor is scared the film, which chronicled JLo’s love life over the years, would prove to be harmful for his career that he has built up from scratch.

According to Heat Magazine, Affleck thinks the movie will not only reflect on Lopez’s career but on him too amid concerns that the film would not do well on the box office.

“There is a very real risk this film will not get the reaction she’s expecting,” the insider said of Lopez, adding, “Ben’s been complaining to friends this could end up being Gigli 2.0.”

The 2003 rom-com crime film that starred Affleck and Lopez together was dubbed the “worst movie of the century” by The Wall Street Journal.

It “will be especially embarrassing for him considering the career he’s built up and how seriously he takes his projects. He’s scared he’s made a big mistake getting involved,” the source said.

The tipster revealed that Affleck’s fears are causing tension between the couple at home which could lead to some serious issues for their marriage.