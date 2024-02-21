 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Justin Timberlake excites fans with 'Drown' BTS video

Justin Timberlake's new song 'Drown' is expected to be released on February 23, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 21, 2024


Justin Timberlake teased his fans with an upcoming song titled Drown which is expected to be released on February 23, 2024.

The Selfish hit-maker took to his official Instagram account to upload a behind-the scenes video, capturing the creative process behind the making of the song.

Set to the tune of Drown, Timberlake's uploaded reel excited fans to an extent where they took to the comments section express how eager they are to hear the complete version.

Justin Timberlake excites fans with Drown BTS video

“This little snippet plays on repeat in my head, I can’t wait for Friday to hear the full song!!” a comment read.

Justin Timberlake excites fans with Drown BTS video

While another fan wrote, “Can you jus(t) release it now? Like right NOW? why does everything gotta be on Fridays? I’m losing sleep over here.”

The video features the singer, entering the recording room along with his team and snippets of the song’s editing process as well them enjoying the beat of the music.

Justin Timberlake captioned the BTS reel, “DROWN 2/23.”

Initially, the singer announced his song, Drown in a separate Instagram post on February 19, 2024, in which he performed an acoustic version of the forthcoming song.

