The last time Travis Kelce flew overseas for Taylor Swift's concert was in November 2023

Travis Kelce's itinerary for Taylor Swift Eras Tour revealed

Travis Kelce’s visit to Australia for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has finally been confirmed.

Page Six reported that the 34-year-old tight end travelled in a private jet to see his popstar girlfriend rock the stage in Sydney.

Moreover, TMZ also confirmed that Travis will be landing in the “Down Under bright and early due to the time difference.”

The update comes after his dad Ed Kelce dropped a major hint while talking to Sydney Herald Square.

When asked if the Super Bowl champion plans to visit Taylor in Australia, he said, “Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen.”

“He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments,” Ed added.

While Travis missed the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s Melbourne tour stop, which took place after his Super Bowl parade tragedy, he will be reportedly making up for it by attending her four shows in Sydney.

The last time he flew overseas to see Taylor perform was when she lit up the stage in Argentina, in November, amid his 2023 NFL season.