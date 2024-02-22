Camilla Cabello dishes interesting details about her upcoming album post Shawn Mendes split

Photo: Camilla Cabello drops ‘weird’ confessions after Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello detailed her 'transformation journey' after parting ways with Shawn Mendes recently.

On Thursday, a recent confessional of the Havana hitmaker appeared on the cover story of Puss Puss Magazine.

In this interview, the 26-year-old songstress opened up about a myriad of different topics.

Among these discussions, Camilla emphasized on the main theme of her upcoming album.

Camilla started the topic by saying, “I love making an album for the sake of just growth and creativity just coming straight from my heart and my taste.”

Keeping the name of her lover under wraps, the Senorita songstress shared, “It’s me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old who I really felt I was in love with this person.”

She went on to elaborate on her feelings and said, “Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one.”

“There’s just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box,” she continued.

However, she maintained that her newest tracks don’t fall into the category of sad songs.

The ex-girlfriend of Shawn Mendes declared, “You can’t really say that it’s a sad song, you can’t really pin it down,” adding, “It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it.”

She remarked and wrapped up the discussion with the statement, “I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that.”