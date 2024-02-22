 
menu
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's camps in heated press feud with cheating claims

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s pals are at daggers drawn when it comes to her romance with Joaquim Valente

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s pals are at daggers drawn when it comes to her romance with Joaquim Valente
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s pals are at daggers drawn when it comes to her romance with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s pals have begun a heated back and forth in the press about the model’s romance with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

Brady’s camp spoke out when a source told People that the romance had begun in June of 2023, claiming that it had actually begun while she was still married to the football legend.

“They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” the source told People.

Bradys camp then told TMZ, “They should add ‘2021’ after June. Then the headline would be accurate.”

In response to Brady’s pals’ claims, the supermodel’s pals have insisted that the relationship began after the couple separated.

Meanwhile, Valente has been seen traveling with Gisele and her children to Costa Rica several times, since November 2022.

While his presence initially ignited rumors, sources claimed he was travelling with the family simply as their trainer.

Following a purely “platonic” relationship, Bündchen and Valente “had a conversation and became a couple” in July 2023, per a source that spoke to Page Six.

As for Brady, his only known romance after divorce has been with model Irina Shayk. 

NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele got divorced in October of 2022, after separating in June. 

Zendaya addresses differences between her and Tom Holland video
Zendaya addresses differences between her and Tom Holland
Greta Gerwig feels 'good' to be nominated for Oscars
Greta Gerwig feels 'good' to be nominated for Oscars
Meghan Markle paints ‘regal profile' as she ‘endorses' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle paints ‘regal profile' as she ‘endorses' Prince Harry
How Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea decided to elope after Super Bowl
How Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea decided to elope after Super Bowl
Kanye West 'will not' get Taylor Swift's attention despite stunts video
Kanye West 'will not' get Taylor Swift's attention despite stunts
Colman Domingo says Angus Cloud was 'strong part' of ‘Euphoria' season 3 video
Colman Domingo says Angus Cloud was 'strong part' of ‘Euphoria' season 3
Ellen Travolta drops surprising revelation about brother
Ellen Travolta drops surprising revelation about brother
Justin and Hailey Bieber ‘fighting a lot': ‘She's sick of the sight of him'
Justin and Hailey Bieber ‘fighting a lot': ‘She's sick of the sight of him'
'Game of Thrones' turns goldmine for Pedro Pascal video
'Game of Thrones' turns goldmine for Pedro Pascal
Gwen Stefani makes shock admission about former group
Gwen Stefani makes shock admission about former group
'Smart' Travis Kelce utilizes new opportunity to reunite with Taylor Swift?
'Smart' Travis Kelce utilizes new opportunity to reunite with Taylor Swift?
Does Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘work divorce' reflect marriage issues?
Does Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘work divorce' reflect marriage issues?