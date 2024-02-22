Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's camps in heated press feud with cheating claims

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s pals are at daggers drawn when it comes to her romance with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s pals are at daggers drawn when it comes to her romance with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s pals have begun a heated back and forth in the press about the model’s romance with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

Brady’s camp spoke out when a source told People that the romance had begun in June of 2023, claiming that it had actually begun while she was still married to the football legend.

“They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” the source told People.

Bradys camp then told TMZ, “They should add ‘2021’ after June. Then the headline would be accurate.”

In response to Brady’s pals’ claims, the supermodel’s pals have insisted that the relationship began after the couple separated.

Meanwhile, Valente has been seen traveling with Gisele and her children to Costa Rica several times, since November 2022.

While his presence initially ignited rumors, sources claimed he was travelling with the family simply as their trainer.

Following a purely “platonic” relationship, Bündchen and Valente “had a conversation and became a couple” in July 2023, per a source that spoke to Page Six.

As for Brady, his only known romance after divorce has been with model Irina Shayk.



NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele got divorced in October of 2022, after separating in June.