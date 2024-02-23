Queen Camilla was 'furious' as Prince Harry came to UK for King Charles

Queen Camilla did not want Prince Harry to come to UK for King Charles

Queen Camilla was reportedly not happy with the way Prince Harry barged into meet King Charles.

Her Majesty did not like how the Duke of Sussex used his father’s illness as a PR strategy.

An insider tells the National Enquirer, via RadarOnline: "Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval - and came with an attitude."

"I'm told Camilla was outraged. She's taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it."

They explained: "Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband's cancer as a 'loving son' PR stunt was the last straw.

"After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he's a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy - and she left no doubt he isn't wanted back!"