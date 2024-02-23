 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla was 'furious' as Prince Harry came to UK for King Charles

Queen Camilla did not want Prince Harry to come to UK for King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

Queen Camilla was furious as Prince Harry came to UK for King Charles

Queen Camilla was reportedly not happy with the way Prince Harry barged into meet King Charles.

Her Majesty did not like how the Duke of Sussex used his father’s illness as a PR strategy.

An insider tells the National Enquirer, via RadarOnline: "Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval - and came with an attitude."

"I'm told Camilla was outraged. She's taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it."

They explained: "Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband's cancer as a 'loving son' PR stunt was the last straw.

"After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he's a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy - and she left no doubt he isn't wanted back!"

King Charles 'still in charge' as he met Rishi Sunak, says body language expert
King Charles 'still in charge' as he met Rishi Sunak, says body language expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'starting fresh' to show they are 'stronger than ever'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'starting fresh' to show they are 'stronger than ever'
'Top Gun' actor Barry Tubb sues production for 'unauthorized' practice
'Top Gun' actor Barry Tubb sues production for 'unauthorized' practice
Julia Roberts couldn't handle THIS 'Leave The World Behind' scene
Julia Roberts couldn't handle THIS 'Leave The World Behind' scene
Wendy Williams' niece makes shocking revelations amid FTD diagnosis
Wendy Williams' niece makes shocking revelations amid FTD diagnosis
Kanye West struggles to eat and speak properly?
Kanye West struggles to eat and speak properly?
Queen Elizabeth II 'absolutely no' to Prince Harry 'part-time' plea was wrong: Expert
Queen Elizabeth II 'absolutely no' to Prince Harry 'part-time' plea was wrong: Expert
Austin Butler steers clear of 'unhealthy' acting in 'Dune'
Austin Butler steers clear of 'unhealthy' acting in 'Dune'
Dwyane Wade shares family reaction to Oscar nod
Dwyane Wade shares family reaction to Oscar nod
Prince Harry knows Meghan Markle is 'absolutely against' UK return
Prince Harry knows Meghan Markle is 'absolutely against' UK return
Barry Keoghan ignores questions about Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan ignores questions about Sabrina Carpenter
Dua Lipa on 'Barbie' gig: 'It's very embarrassing to talk about it'
Dua Lipa on 'Barbie' gig: 'It's very embarrassing to talk about it'