Julia Roberts couldn't handle THIS 'Leave The World Behind' scene

Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Julia Roberts played the role of Amanda in Netflix movie 'Leave The World Behind'

Friday, February 23, 2024

Julia Roberts was absolutely grossed out by a scene in Leave The World Behind.

She played the leading role of a mom named Amanda in the Netflix movie which is based on Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name.

It tells the story of a family who takes a last-minute vacation at a rental house on Long Island instead of Brooklyn where bizarre events start taking place as a national emergency is declared on TV.

A horrific scene in the movie, which shows one of Amanda's teenage kids Archie pulling out his teeth from his bloody gums, was a bit too much for Julia.

The creator of the SPFX teeth Gary Archer told Daily Mail that his prosthetic work led to the actress pleading with the crew to wrap up the filming as soon as possible.

“I had to be on set that day, because the breakaway teeth are held in by wax, so I had to keep resetting it for each take. Poor Julia Roberts, who has got a queasy stomach for dental gore, was sitting there as we're doing take after take after take and she was hating it,” Gary recalled.

He further quoted her saying: “She's like, ‘Can we be done? This is the most disgusting thing I've ever seen.’ I'm like, ‘I guess a career in the dental field is not for you, Julia.’”

