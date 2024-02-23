Barry Tubb played the role of Lt. J.G. Henry "Wolfman" Ruth in 'Top Gun' 1986

'Top Gun' actor Barry Tubb sues production for 'unauthorized' practice

Top Gun actor Barry Tubb is suing Paramount Pictures for using a behind-the-scenes image of him from the 1986 blockbuster.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, the 61-year-old actor, who didn’t appear in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick, is seeking “unspecified damages for the unauthorized use of his likeness.”

His lawyers presented the image in question to be a fictional version of the Top Gun Class of 1986.

Barry’s counsel argued that when he played the role of Lt. J.G. Henry "Wolfman" Ruth, he signed a contract in which he agreed for his “likeness” to be used in the original film only which "is essential in a way, not incidental."

His counsel went on to accuse Paramount of being after “commercial gain” without asking him or offering him compensation.

The court documents, that went on to call the production house "an unapologetic, chronic, and habitual infringer," went on to claim that while a third party doesn't own the copyright to the modified photo, Barry does own his own image.