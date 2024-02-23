 
David Beckham reveals unfortunate update on Victoria's gym injury

David Beckham took to his Instagram stories and penned a get well soon note for Victoria

David Beckham reveals unfortunate update on Victoria's gym injury

David Beckham recently revealed an update on wife Victoria Beckham’s Valentine’s Day injury.

Previously, the 49-year-old designer shared that her holiday of love got off to a bad start as she had fallen in the gym and had to ice her foot.

“Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Mocking his wife at the time, the football legend made fun of her and wrote: “How big is your toe? Wow, I never noticed that before.”

However, now David provided an update on the severity of Victoria’s injury as he shared a picture of her foot strapped up in a black medical boot.

“Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break,” he penned with a sad face.

However, the couple did celebrate each other via social media posts with David sharing a swoony picture of himself packing on PDA with his wife of 25 years.

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend. I love you. I mean ‘I just fancied her’ @victoriabeckham,” David penned.

