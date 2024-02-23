'Never Say Never' star Pamela Salem dies at the age of 80, as confirmed by production company Big Finish on social media

James Bond actress dies at age 80

The UK's cine­ma world lost actress Pamela Salem, age­d 80.

Big Finish, a production company, unveiled the ne­ws on social media on February 23rd and shared, “We are utterly heartbroken to confirm the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Pamela Salem”.

David Richardson, who worked with Pamela paid tribute to the actress and shared, “Pamela Salem was lovely, and we all loved her.”

“Whenever there was a Big Finish recording for her, she’d fly in from Miami on her own steam, without fuss or fanfare, and appear at the studio armed with the warmest smiles, the biggest hugs and often presents. She was a very gentle person”, he continued.

Doctor Who actress Karen Gledhill chimed in and shared, “Pamela was the kindest, most generous actor I have ever worked with. We became friends, and whenever we met were always so pleased to see each other - what a privilege to have worked with her.”

For those not versed, Salem was born in India in 1944. She attended Heidelberg University in Germany before training at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London and starting her career in theatre in Chesterfield and York.

Spy fans know her as Miss Moneypenny from the 1983’s 007 movie Never Say Never but the actress has a long list of achievements to her name including Doctor Who, Blake’s 7, Eastenders and ER.