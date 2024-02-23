 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

Bianca Cenosri looked much different from usual as she stepped out to support Kanye West for his Vultures 1 listening party in Milan.

Bianca, 29, has ditched her classic slick back hairstyle for razor cut bangs. The model debuted the hairstyle during her trip to Milan with Kanye.

Bianca Cenosri rocks edgy new look as she supports Kanye West’s ‘Vultures 1’: See pics

The Yeezy architect may have brought a huge change to her hairstyle, but kept her dressing code the same as usual. She donned a sheer skiing-hugging body suit as she attended the event. Bianca made videos of Kanye as he performed, and even sang along.

Kanye is in Europe for a slew of listening events to promote his album Vultures 1, which he considers his comeback. The Runaway hitmaker will next perform on Saturday in Bologna. He will then head to Paris.

Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 debuted on No. 1 in the Billboard 200 chart, making it Kanye’s 11 consecutive album to achieve the feat. Kanye is now level with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand.

Meanwhile, Vultures 1 is Ty Dolla $ign’s first No. 1 album. His 2020 album titled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign also made it to the top 10.

