Saturday, February 24, 2024
Ryan Gosling set to rock the Oscar's stage with 'I'm Just Ken' performance

Ryan Gosling has been nominated for his role as Best Supporting Actor in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling’s Oscar performance on his famous Barbie number has finally been confirmed.

The update comes following weeks of speculations whether the Canadian-born actor will be performing on his iconic I’m Just Ken song or not.

Ryan has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor along with the respective number which made it to Best Original Song at the Oscars.

On Friday, Daily Mail confirmed that Ryan will be performing at the star-studded ceremony on March 10, in Los Angeles.

The speculation came after the song was nominated while the film’s director Greta Gerwig and lead actress Margot Robbie were left out of Best Director and Best Actor in a Leading Role nominees, respectively.

Earlier this month, Variety asked Ryan if had been approached by the Academy for a potential performance at the upcoming ceremony.

Saying that he was “open” to the opportunity, the actor replied, “I still have not been asked. It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it.”

