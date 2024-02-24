 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt makes major move amid Ines De Ramon romance

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon recently moved in together after dating for one year, claimed source

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Brad Pitt made a shocking move by asking his girlfriend Ines De Ramon to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) as their romance heats up.

The Hollywood superstar is said to have become “cynical” since parting ways from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and cannot take any more risks with his privacy.

After his messy divorce from the Maleficent star, Pitt faced a lot of media scrutiny and became a headline fodder and he does not want to take any risk with his new relationship.

Defending the star, the insider told In Touch Weekly that making Ines sign an NDA does not mean he does not trust her.

“It’s just that he values his privacy,” the source added. “People of Brad’s status don’t want their texts or anything personal shared with the universe. Brad wants transparency and honesty.”

As for Ines, the tipster claimed she “would have been surprised if he didn’t ask her to sign one.”

This comes after it was revealed by People Magazine that Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are living together after the jewelry designer moved into the actor’s home.

"It's pretty recent," the insider said of their latest living arrangement, adding that Ines has not given up her own place completely.

Before concluding they said the lovebirds are “going very strong and she is happier than ever."

