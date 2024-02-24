 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery

Billy Gardell addressed his incredible weight loss journey

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery
Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery

Billy Gardell just revealed how he put in efforts to lose over 150 lbs. in less than two years along with addressing the bariatric surgery he underwent.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE magazine, the Bob Hearts Abishola star, got candid about his incredible physical transformation and stated how having bariatric surgery was “just the beginning” of his weight loss journey.

“I chickened out from it a couple times, but at some point, you get sick and tired of being sick and tired,” the actor told the outlet in their latest issue.

“I was so big that I was at the point where it hurt to exercise. Then I developed type 2 diabetes, and I went on a drug for that for about a year and a half. And then I said, ‘Do I really want to be on a drug the rest of my life?’” Gardell further stated.

“My cycle was lose 30 lbs., gain 35 lbs., lose 30 lbs., gain 35 lbs., which is a yo-yo I think for a lot of people, even on a smaller scale, that seems to be the thing,” Gardell said, explaining how he “tried everything” to lose weight but was never successful until post-surgery. 

Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician video
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities' video
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert
Kourtney Kardashian shares family photos from Travis Barker's Sydney tour stop
Kourtney Kardashian shares family photos from Travis Barker's Sydney tour stop
Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong video
Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong
‘Vultures 1': Kanye West conquers Billboard chart he's never topped before video
‘Vultures 1': Kanye West conquers Billboard chart he's never topped before
Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his family: 'I'm just happy'
Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his family: 'I'm just happy'
Update about Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen after the split
Update about Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen after the split
Brittany Snow opens up on life after divorce from Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow opens up on life after divorce from Tyler Stanaland
Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing video
Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing