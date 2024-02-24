Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery

Billy Gardell addressed his incredible weight loss journey

Billy Gardell just revealed how he put in efforts to lose over 150 lbs. in less than two years along with addressing the bariatric surgery he underwent.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE magazine, the Bob Hearts Abishola star, got candid about his incredible physical transformation and stated how having bariatric surgery was “just the beginning” of his weight loss journey.

“I chickened out from it a couple times, but at some point, you get sick and tired of being sick and tired,” the actor told the outlet in their latest issue.

“I was so big that I was at the point where it hurt to exercise. Then I developed type 2 diabetes, and I went on a drug for that for about a year and a half. And then I said, ‘Do I really want to be on a drug the rest of my life?’” Gardell further stated.

“My cycle was lose 30 lbs., gain 35 lbs., lose 30 lbs., gain 35 lbs., which is a yo-yo I think for a lot of people, even on a smaller scale, that seems to be the thing,” Gardell said, explaining how he “tried everything” to lose weight but was never successful until post-surgery.