Joe Lycett advises Ricky Gervais to avoid targeting the minorities

Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'

Ricky Gervais has been known for his testy remarks and controversial jokes. In the latest, the stand-up star Joe Lycett called out the British comedian for "wasting his skill to attack minorities."



In a chat with The News Agents podcast, the Joe Lycett vs Sewage star addressed The Office alum's Netflix show Supernatural — where he directed his canon toward the trans community, calling them "old-fashioned women are the ones with wombs."

Admiring his talent, the comedian said, "The thing about Gervais and people like him, who are doing material which is attacking trans people and wokeness, however they see it, is that they are very skilled."

"Gervais has done amazing,l amazing, work, and what a waste of that skill to attack minorities. That's how I feel about it."

He continued, "What I think is perhaps disappointing about Gervais and the people like him that are doing this sort of 'I'll just say how it is,' and the last show he did, the real tragedy for me was that it was comedically weak."

Advising Rickey, Joe said instead of targeting the vulnerable, he should attack those who ought to be targeted.

"I'm not going to say he shouldn't do it, do whatever he wants, but I would prefer to see him use that skill and that wit to attack people who possibly need to be attacked more than the trans community."