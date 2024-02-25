Meghan Markle showcase their love language with sense of touch

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'interlock fingers' to show their 'power': Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show their ‘powerful’ love story with their affectionate hand gestures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex use their touch to showcase their bond to the public, says body language expert Inbaal Hoongiman.

She tells Express: "Meghan and Harry's hand holding can roughly be divided into three distinct types; interlocking fingers, butterfly hand contact, and the clamshell," the expert explains.

She then spoke about the couple 'interlocking fingers' and branded it "powerful"

"This is a powerful hold that reassures each partner that the other one has got their back. It's a trusting, loving, passionate way of holding hands."

She said: “They show us that they're a united couple, the two of them against the world, and their bond is unbreakable."