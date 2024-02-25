Pedro Pascal guarantees an 'awe inspiring' second season of 'The Last of Us'

Photo: Pedro Pascal dishes details about 'The Last of Us: Season 2'

Pedro Pascal teased the upcoming season of his super hit show The Last of Us.

On Saturday, the actor was honoured with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a drama series at the 2024 SAG Awards.

During his acceptance speech, the actor confessed, "I've never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it.”

"So I'm learning something new every day and I'll be thinking about it probably for the rest of my life every day," he also established.

According to Hello! Magazine, the Game of Thrones alum even revealed that he had already started working on the second season of the hit series.

"It's sort of awe inspiring, the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into season two,” he also remarked.

Mentioning his co-stars, Pedro said, “Craig Mazen and Bella Ramsey for me [offer] leadership that I've not experienced before."

He further explained, "So it's incredible to be back home with them creatively and everybody.”

“Our entire crew, is working harder than ever even harder than our first season which is close to impossible, but it's pretty inspiring and unbelievable," Pedro claimed before signing off from the topic.