 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Pedro Pascal dishes details about 'The Last of Us: Season 2'

Pedro Pascal guarantees an 'awe inspiring' second season of 'The Last of Us'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Photo: Pedro Pascal dishes details about The Last of Us: Season 2
Photo: Pedro Pascal dishes details about 'The Last of Us: Season 2'

Pedro Pascal teased the upcoming season of his super hit show The Last of Us.

On Saturday, the actor was honoured with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a drama series at the 2024 SAG Awards.

During his acceptance speech, the actor confessed, "I've never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it.”

"So I'm learning something new every day and I'll be thinking about it probably for the rest of my life every day," he also established.

According to Hello! Magazine, the Game of Thrones alum even revealed that he had already started working on the second season of the hit series.

"It's sort of awe inspiring, the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into season two,” he also remarked.

Mentioning his co-stars, Pedro said, “Craig Mazen and Bella Ramsey for me [offer] leadership that I've not experienced before."

He further explained, "So it's incredible to be back home with them creatively and everybody.”

“Our entire crew, is working harder than ever even harder than our first season which is close to impossible, but it's pretty inspiring and unbelievable," Pedro claimed before signing off from the topic.  

Kim Kardashian keeps new romance secret for fear of Kanye West? video
Kim Kardashian keeps new romance secret for fear of Kanye West?
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast
Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast
Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig
Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement
‘Dune: 2' receives major nod amid glowing reviews
‘Dune: 2' receives major nod amid glowing reviews
Anti-monarchy group chief shares exciting news amid King Charles cancer treatment
Anti-monarchy group chief shares exciting news amid King Charles cancer treatment
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's ‘hopes and wishes' come true amid Europe trip
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's ‘hopes and wishes' come true amid Europe trip
Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon 'up in arms' over business
Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon 'up in arms' over business
Prince Harry issued fresh warning in US amid rift with royal family video
Prince Harry issued fresh warning in US amid rift with royal family