 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift performed three consecutive 'Eras Tour' concerts in Sydney

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid Eras Tour
Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift and her influences just stretched out from the world of music to the bakeries of Sydney amid her Eras Tour.

A baker in Sydney, Gabriela Oporto, with her bakery by the name of Bakelicious by Gabriela, created various Taylor Swift-themed treats.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE magazine, she got candid about how she created various Swift-themed treats as the singer made her Eras tour stops in the country.

Particularly speaking about a Taylor Swift themed cake that she came up with, Oporto stated, “I researched a little bit and found out her favorite color was purple, hence why I decided to add a beautiful purple flower in the middle of the cake."


“It feels unreal, [I’m] still pinching myself. I feel so proud and grateful to have achieved my dream of having a successful cake shop,” the enthusiastic baker said, further adding that she was "so happy, words can’t describe it."

Alongside this special themed cake, Oporto has crafted a variety of different sweet treats, including gluten-free brownies, vegan cupcakes in a mix of six exciting flavors.

Gabriela Oporto also revealed that in early 2023, she was commissioned to bake custom cakes for Harry Styles as well as Ed Sheeran during their tour stops in Sydney.

Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour'
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining Kate Middleton?
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining Kate Middleton?
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix breakup gets dirty
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix breakup gets dirty
Netflix boss promises ‘Narnia' fans big spectacle video
Netflix boss promises ‘Narnia' fans big spectacle
Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck
Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with 'tenacity'
Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with 'tenacity'