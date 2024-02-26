Taylor Swift performed three consecutive 'Eras Tour' concerts in Sydney

Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift and her influences just stretched out from the world of music to the bakeries of Sydney amid her Eras Tour.

A baker in Sydney, Gabriela Oporto, with her bakery by the name of Bakelicious by Gabriela, created various Taylor Swift-themed treats.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE magazine, she got candid about how she created various Swift-themed treats as the singer made her Eras tour stops in the country.

Particularly speaking about a Taylor Swift themed cake that she came up with, Oporto stated, “I researched a little bit and found out her favorite color was purple, hence why I decided to add a beautiful purple flower in the middle of the cake."





“It feels unreal, [I’m] still pinching myself. I feel so proud and grateful to have achieved my dream of having a successful cake shop,” the enthusiastic baker said, further adding that she was "so happy, words can’t describe it."

Alongside this special themed cake, Oporto has crafted a variety of different sweet treats, including gluten-free brownies, vegan cupcakes in a mix of six exciting flavors.

Gabriela Oporto also revealed that in early 2023, she was commissioned to bake custom cakes for Harry Styles as well as Ed Sheeran during their tour stops in Sydney.