Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK 'ruled out' by Royals?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should not return to UK, it is suggested

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s presence in the Royal Family has been forever compromised, says an expert.

Royal author, Valentine Low, reveals there is no way out for the Sussex couple.

He noted: "Prince Charles as he was then was absolutely behind that. It's not as if the royal family was divided in their views."

Harry and Meghan have "said so many things about William, about Camilla, about his own father” that a return has been ‘ruled out’ by the family

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

