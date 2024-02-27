Why Prince Harry is turning to 'government' to bring Meghan Markle back in UK

Prince Harry wants to bring his kids and Meghan Markle back to UK

Prince Harry is reportedly adamant on bringing wife Meghan Markle and their kids to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is looking forward for a family visit back home in order to celebrate a big win for his heartfelt venture, Invictus Games.

OK! Magazine reports that a source said Harry is talking to the "Government-led talks" to have arrange a trip for his family. The source added: "Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him. It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the Royal Family."

The family is set to celebrate at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10-year anniversary of the games.

The source added: "The move to bring the Invictus Games back to Britain is seen as an opportunity for Harry and he is very keen to take it. He is adamant that he wants Meghan and the children to join him, but I think she may be apprehensive and I think she finds being in the UK very uncomfortable."