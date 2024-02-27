Jennifer Lopez forgives husband Ben Affleck 20 years after 2003 breakup

Jennifer Lopez drops intriguing insight into her past relationship with Ben Affleck in new Amazon Prime documentary

Jennifer Lopez forgives husband Ben Affleck for ending 2003 relationship

Jennifer Lopez shares insight into her 2003 split with Oscar winner Ben Affleck.

In J.Lo’s new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the couple reflect on their journey to finding love in each other again.

“Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," she recalled, "We had a big wedding planned – 14 ushers and bridesmaids, and three days before we just crumbled under the pressure”, revealing the real reason behind their 2003 split.

Ben shared similar thoughts as he added, "When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

Later when Ben asked if she had forgiven him for ending their past romance, she initially admitted being ‘angry’ at first but found peace after forgiving him and herself and replied, “That heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out to being better people.”

The Can’t Get Enough singer recalled the severe heartache she felt after the breakup, she said, “For all those years, it was really hard because I didn't just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had”.

Noteworthy to mention, the power couple got engaged in 2002 but called off their wedding in 2004.

Lopez went on to marry singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her 16 year old twins, Max and Emme. Meanwhile Ben married Jennifer Garner and welcomed three kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 11.

The couple dated different people before reuniting in 2021. The duo had a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022 before a traditional and massive one held at Affleck’s Georgia home the following month.