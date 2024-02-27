 
Bruce Willis' wife promotes caregivers role: 'Unsung heroes'

Emma Heming Willis has become a full-time caregiver of Bruce Willis after his dementia diagnosis. Now, she is calling others to appreciate the role carers played.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Caregivers are our unsung heroes," adding, "We need to check in on them just as much as check in on the person they are caring for."

"@iamtylewis is so much to so many in her family and also to those in this community. You're doing God's work ty. Keep inspiring and make a little time for you."

Emma previously penned a heartfelt note to wish hubby on Valentine's Day.

Sharing the couple's photo, she captioned, "Love is a beautiful thing. Wishing you all a Happy Valentine's Day."

In March 2022, Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia. Later, in February 2023, the actor caught a rare dementia diagnosis.

