Prince William and Prince George want similar things in their lives

Prince William, Prince George do not want to be 'King?': Desire this instead

Prince William and Prince George both share their love for joining police forces.

The future King and his eldest son and heir, William and George, have always been keen on eradicating the crime, it is revealed.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton once touched upon William's desire to join the police after his discussions with Princes Diana.

He said: "William and Harry were aware of their destiny. On one occasion the boys were discussing their futures with Diana.



"When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you Mummy,' said William. Quick as a flash Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, 'Oh no you can't, you've got to be king'," Andrew continued.

Now, OK has reported that Prince George has similar interests after William's recent interaction with Police Commissioner.



Police Commissioner Jayne Richardson told the future King that she is looking for fresh recruits on her team.

She joked: "We are recruiting, actually, so if George and Charlotte are keen?" Prince William then quipped: "[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police... cars, toys, everything."

