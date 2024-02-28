 
menu
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Photographer reported Taylor Swift's father's aggression, asserts innocence

Photographer who claimed to be assaulted by Taylor Swift’s Father sheds light on the purported event

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Photographer reported Taylor Swift’s father’s aggression, asserts innocence
Photographer reported Taylor Swift’s father’s aggression, asserts innocence 

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, was recently accused of assaulting a photographer in Australia and now the alleged victim has stepped forward to share his perspective on the situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scott Swift landed in trouble after news of him punching a photographer broke. Following this, a police report was filed against him by the victim. However, Swift's team initially turned down the allegations. 

The photographer, Ben McDonald, has now spoken up. “There was no situation where we were aggressive," he told Fox News Digital, denying claims of provoking the altercation. 

“You know, I was not aggressive. They just didn't call for it, you know what I mean?" he added, "I think that the security detail were annoyed by the fact that we discovered where they were getting her off".

Addressing the statement issued by Swift’s rep, he said this is “what I would expect from them trying to issue a statement. I mean, they come from a very powerful place”.

Previously, Taylor’s spokesperson told the news outlet that, “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water", which led to the incident.

Rejecting claims of provoking Scott Swift, McDonalds shared that they used umbrellas to shield the popstar and later ‘shoved it at’ him before punching.

"So then they got in the car and took off, and then I went into the cop shop and reported it", he asserted.

Prince Harry will have to pursue path of reconciliation for ‘years' with Royals
Prince Harry will have to pursue path of reconciliation for ‘years' with Royals
Prince Andrew ‘power move' shut down by Jeffrey Epstein victims
Prince Andrew ‘power move' shut down by Jeffrey Epstein victims
Ariana Grande warns hackers behind 'Fantasize' leak
Ariana Grande warns hackers behind 'Fantasize' leak
Prince Andrew showcases ‘power walk' for Windsor Castle Memorial Service
Prince Andrew showcases ‘power walk' for Windsor Castle Memorial Service
Meghan Markle cleverly ‘buttered up' Queen Elizabeth II in her favour
Meghan Markle cleverly ‘buttered up' Queen Elizabeth II in her favour
Drew Barrymore shares how daughter uses her bold past against her
Drew Barrymore shares how daughter uses her bold past against her
'Mad Men' actor Eddie Driscoll breathes his last at 60
'Mad Men' actor Eddie Driscoll breathes his last at 60
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are 'serious' about their future: Insider
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are 'serious' about their future: Insider
Bella Hadid loses major contract amid new brand release
Bella Hadid loses major contract amid new brand release
Prince Harry US visa in trouble, could move to THIS country with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry US visa in trouble, could move to THIS country with Meghan Markle
Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston passes away at 45
Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston passes away at 45
Dave Bautista wants less idiotic superhero roles
Dave Bautista wants less idiotic superhero roles