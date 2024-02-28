Ariana Grande album, 'eternal sunshine' is set to be released on March 8, 2024

Ariana Grande reveals shocking reason behind 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande just revealed that she initially had no plans to produce new music until the SAG-AFTRA strike, that induced some inspiration for her and led to her forthcoming album, eternal sunshine.

On the latest episode of the Zach Sang Show, Grande stated, “I did not plan to [make new music now.] I didn’t have the goal to make an album.”

“I actually was really opposed to coming out with music until after Wicked, either both parts or just one part. I wasn’t sure how I would feel,” the God Is A Woman hit-maker noted.

However, when the infamous WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes hindered the production on her project, Wicked, Grande, set off to New York City, where she teamed up with producer, Max Martin for a week, to work on music.

“It all just kind of started pouring out and after our first week together I kept coming to the studio every day by myself, and it just kinda kept organically happening that way, so I just decided to react and listen to that and I thought maybe it should come out if it’s coming out of me this way,” Grande further said.

Ariana Grande’s seventh studio album, titled, eternal sunshine, is her first album after a hiatus of three and a half years.