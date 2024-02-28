 
menu
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ariana Grande reveals shocking reason behind 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande album, 'eternal sunshine' is set to be released on March 8, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Ariana Grande reveals shocking reason behind eternal sunshine
Ariana Grande reveals shocking reason behind 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande just revealed that she initially had no plans to produce new music until the SAG-AFTRA strike, that induced some inspiration for her and led to her forthcoming album, eternal sunshine.

On the latest episode of the Zach Sang Show, Grande stated, “I did not plan to [make new music now.] I didn’t have the goal to make an album.”

“I actually was really opposed to coming out with music until after Wicked, either both parts or just one part. I wasn’t sure how I would feel,” the God Is A Woman hit-maker noted.

However, when the infamous WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes hindered the production on her project, Wicked, Grande, set off to New York City, where she teamed up with producer, Max Martin for a week, to work on music.

“It all just kind of started pouring out and after our first week together I kept coming to the studio every day by myself, and it just kinda kept organically happening that way, so I just decided to react and listen to that and I thought maybe it should come out if it’s coming out of me this way,” Grande further said.

Ariana Grande’s seventh studio album, titled, eternal sunshine, is her first album after a hiatus of three and a half years.

Amazon slams back at copyright lawsuit and AI abuse
Amazon slams back at copyright lawsuit and AI abuse
Ozzy Osbourne defends Kanye West's rebuke
Ozzy Osbourne defends Kanye West's rebuke
When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?
When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from Britain amid royal return plans
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from Britain amid royal return plans
Adam Sandler breaks silence on Lorne Michaels SNL exit rumors
Adam Sandler breaks silence on Lorne Michaels SNL exit rumors
Palace clears the air out over Kate Middleton coma conspiracy theory
Palace clears the air out over Kate Middleton coma conspiracy theory
Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on Prince Andrew's latest public appearance
Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on Prince Andrew's latest public appearance
Royal experts react to Prince William's latest move as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery
Royal experts react to Prince William's latest move as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery
Royal family faces another 'very sad blow' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles health woes video
Royal family faces another 'very sad blow' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles health woes
Sarah Ferguson spotted with Prince Andrew for first time after cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson spotted with Prince Andrew for first time after cancer diagnosis
Piers Morgan raises concerns as Prince William pulls out of memorial service for godfather video
Piers Morgan raises concerns as Prince William pulls out of memorial service for godfather
Photographer reported Taylor Swift's father's aggression, asserts innocence
Photographer reported Taylor Swift's father's aggression, asserts innocence