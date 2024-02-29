Jack Antonoff lauds Taylor Swift musical prowess

 
menu
Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift started working together in 2012

Jack Antonoff lauds Taylor Swift's musical prowess

Jack Antonoff just defended Taylor Swift and her musical capabilities as he reflected on his friendship with the pop icon, which began back in 2012.

In a new interview to Los Angeles Times, Antonoff was all-praises for Swift's impeccable songwriting skills and stated that anyone who believed otherwise was "toast" to him.

The conversation revolved around a 2022 feud that Antonoff and the Lover crooner had with Damon Albarn who claimed that Swift did not write her own songs.

Inevitably, the assumption did not sit well with the 39-year-old musician, who took to his official X, formerly Twitter, account and proceeded to call Albarn a "herb" at that time.

Referring to his social media response, the Bleachers lead singer stated, “I’m a little b**** sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.”

At the same time, Taylor Swift also took to her X account to call out Albarn and tweeted, "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs."

In continuation, during the interview, Jack Antonoff even said that doubting Swift’s musical and songwriting credibility “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there.” 

