 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce's coach credits Taylor Swift for making him 'a different man'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Dave Merritt praised Taylor Swift for bringing a positive change to the NFL

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Travis Kelces coach credits Taylor Swift for making him a different man
Travis Kelce's coach credits Taylor Swift for making him 'a different man'

The Kansas City Chiefs coach doesn’t mind Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift.

The defensive backs coach for the team Dave Merritt credited the 34-year-old singer for bringing a positive change to her boyfriend’s squad.

“She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy,” he said on Wednesday’s episode of The Sports Shop Podcast with Reese & K-Mac.

The coach continued: “So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us.”

Moreover, Dave revealed that Taylor is now a part of “family.”

“There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis. So, therefore, you’re our little sister…You’re part of our family," he said.

Dave further added that the Daylight songstress started coming around to the stadiums “privately” before her relationship was ousted, “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."

Prince Harry says world cared more about Princess Diana security than his
Prince Harry says world cared more about Princess Diana security than his
Meghan Markle tired of being Prince Harry ‘plus one,' wants new identity
Meghan Markle tired of being Prince Harry ‘plus one,' wants new identity
Bradley Cooper gets emotional over daughter Lea: 'I wouldn't be alive'
Bradley Cooper gets emotional over daughter Lea: 'I wouldn't be alive'
Tom Sandoval was offered new home amid Scandoval
Tom Sandoval was offered new home amid Scandoval
Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy
Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy
Jessica Biel 'handcuffs' Justin Timberlake ahead of tour
Jessica Biel 'handcuffs' Justin Timberlake ahead of tour
Prince Harry turns to ‘military briefing style' after legal loss
Prince Harry turns to ‘military briefing style' after legal loss
Auli'i Cravalho fuels fans excitement with 'Moana' sequel return
Auli'i Cravalho fuels fans excitement with 'Moana' sequel return
Patrick Schwarzenegger marks fiancee, Abby 27th birthday
Patrick Schwarzenegger marks fiancee, Abby 27th birthday
French police might throw Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori in jail
French police might throw Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori in jail
Is Emily Blunt the 'idiot' co-star who made Rebecca Ferguson cry?
Is Emily Blunt the 'idiot' co-star who made Rebecca Ferguson cry?
Rebecca Ferguson weighs in on A-list actor 'screaming' incident
Rebecca Ferguson weighs in on A-list actor 'screaming' incident