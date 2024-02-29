Kansas City Chiefs coach Dave Merritt praised Taylor Swift for bringing a positive change to the NFL

Travis Kelce's coach credits Taylor Swift for making him 'a different man'

The Kansas City Chiefs coach doesn’t mind Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift.

The defensive backs coach for the team Dave Merritt credited the 34-year-old singer for bringing a positive change to her boyfriend’s squad.

“She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy,” he said on Wednesday’s episode of The Sports Shop Podcast with Reese & K-Mac.

The coach continued: “So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us.”

Moreover, Dave revealed that Taylor is now a part of “family.”

“There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis. So, therefore, you’re our little sister…You’re part of our family," he said.

Dave further added that the Daylight songstress started coming around to the stadiums “privately” before her relationship was ousted, “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."