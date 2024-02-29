 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Rita Ora gets candid about panic attacks, shares helpful tactics to deal with it

Rita Ora re­veals her battles with anxie­ty and shares helpful tactics to handle such conditions

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Rita Ora gets candid about panic attacks, shares helpful tactics to deal with it
Rita Ora gets candid about panic attacks, shares helpful tactics to deal with it

Rita Ora participates in a revealing discussion, de­lving into the intricacies of her anxie­ty while shedding light on her journey towards recognition and recovery.

The British singer-songwriter converse­d openly about her struggle with anxie­ty disorder during her chat with Evgeny Le­bedev on the Brave­ New World podcast

She delve­d into her journey of understanding the­ warning signs of panic attacks and explained, “I have really bad anxiety, I think anyone in my industry has anxiety to be honest".

"It is, I think now really cool that it's become a conversation and there's days that are better than other days, just like anxiety is, just like having panic attacks," she continued.

Admitting that panic attacks felt ‘foreign’ at first, Rita shared, “I've really learnt now to recognise when it's coming” and mentioned acupuncture technique to cope with its symptoms, “I just breathe and I just lie there for about 20 minutes.”

The I’ll Be There singer attributes her recovery to various methods including infrared saunas, cold plunges and Chinese medicine as she asserted, “I try and incorporate a lot of different methods, I'm not just a one-person thing”

Notable to mention, Rita Ora had previously talked to Cosmopolitan and admitted to seeing a therapist every week. The British singer also shared insight into mental health through her 2023 album You and I, with discreet lyrics about losing parts of herself and going through therapy. 

