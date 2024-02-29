 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Katy Perry initiated the Firework Foundation in 2018

Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'

Katy Perry just revealed her plans on leaving her legacy behind that would be beyond her hit musical tracks.

According to PEOPLE, the Dark Horse hit-maker, who was raised by strict Pentecostal parents, saw financial struggles during her childhood.

Perry and her family often relied on food stamps and food banks for their next meal of the day to avoid sleeping on an empty stomach.

"You want to talk about food stamps? I can talk about food stamps. You want to talk about food banks? I can talk about food banks. You want to talk about busking in the street as a teenager, hoping to make $20 to cover yourself, I can talk about that too," the 39-year-old songstress said.

The pop star’s past financial crisis inspired her to initiate the Firework Foundation in 2018, named after her hit song, Firework.

"If in a hundred years nobody knows Katy Perry or the song Firework, but they know what the Firework Foundation is, then I'll have fulfilled my purpose,” Perry told the outlet.

Katy Perry started the foundation alongside her older sister, Angela Lerche, who serves as the president, to help kids in underserved communities get access to the arts.

